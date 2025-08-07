Cadet sentenced on sexual assault violation, dismissed from the Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — A cadet was sentenced to 30 months in jail for a sexual assault violation and has been dismissed from the Air Force.

According to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), Cadet Viet Zaengle was convicted following a general court-martial, which ended Wednesday.

Additionally, USAFA says Zaengle received a reprimand and a forfeiture of all pay and allowances.

According to USAFA, Zaengle elected trial by jury and was found guilty of sexual assault, which they say is in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The three-day trial included the following:



testimony from the victim

testimony from witnesses

presentation of evidence from the U.S. government

presentation of evidence from the defense

___

____

