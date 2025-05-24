Burglary suspect arrested after homeowner held him at gunpoint

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A burglary suspect was arrested after a homeowner held him at gunpoint, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Pony Club Lane, which is located north east of James Irwin Elementary School in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Brody Burnett, being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. As deputies approached Burnett, they say he ran, but they later took him into custody.

According to the homeowner, his security alarm went off when Burnett entered the garage.

Burnett was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



second degree burglary

possession of burglary tools

attempted criminal trespass – auto

criminal possession of a financial transaction device

unlawful possession of a controlled substance - fentanyl

possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the sheriff's office, Burnett had active warrants for failure to appear. He is being held on a $10,000 bond for the new charges and without bond for the warrants.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.