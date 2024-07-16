Brother facing charges for allegedly helping Fremont County inmate escape in June

FREMONT COUNTY — News5 has been working to acquire the arrest documents that deputies say show how a man helped his brother get away after he escaped from the Fremont County Jail last month.

As we've previously reported, Kegan Van Vliet escaped from jail on June 7, starting a massive manhunt that ended in Colorado Springs nearly 12 hours later.

Law enforcement say they have surveillance video from three hours after the escape that shows the brother, Kyle Van Vliet, parked in a Jeep at an Alta gas station less than a mile west of the jail.

They say about an hour later, Kegan can be seen approaching the Jeep, and speaking with Kyle for a few minutes before getting into that Jeep and driving off. That same video allegedly shows Kyle then walking away from the Jeep and gas station following the interaction.

Law enforcement says that during the interview with Kegan, running into his brother was "random luck." Law enforcement believes Kegan and Kyle had a known plan should Kegan get the opportunity to escape.

Deputies say the brother walked off and made no attempt to contact law enforcement about meeting or hearing from Kegan. During an interview with Kyle over the phone, Kyle stated he always sat at the Alta gas station that he had heard of his brother's escape over the radio on June 7, and that he had been looking for Kegan and their mother when Kegan approached him at the gas station and took his car.

News5 had previously spoken with Kegan and Kyle's mother, Janet Van Vliet. She told Dianne Derby after Kegan had escaped, that this was a case of self-defense.

According to police records, Kegan's ex-girlfriend told police she was gathering belongings when Kegan "started freaking out" and "shot his AR at her." Police say a spent shell casing was found in the area where the woman reported he shot at her and that an AR found at the scene was a makeshift illegal weapon that had been defaced.

The report states the woman claimed Van Vliet was high on meth when it happened. Attempts by News5 to reach out to the woman named in the report were unsuccessful.

Kyle Van Vliet is facing a felony charge for aiding escape and is set to appear in court next week.

You can read the arrest affidavit of Kyle Van Vliet below:

