Breckenridge man convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his roommate

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A Breckenridge man was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 death of his roommate, the Breckenridge Police Department announced Friday.

Just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019, officers responded to the 1000 block of Grandview after receiving a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man from Breckenridge — later identified as Miles Tovar — with a gunshot wound in the leg, according to police. They also found Brendan Rye, who didn't appear to have been shot but had significant injuries, according to the police department. A third person reported the call and was not injured.

Rye, who had recently moved to the area from Florida, died of his injuries at Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood. Tovar's injuries were not life-threatening, the police department said. He was released on Nov. 7, 2019, according to police.

Based on the police department's initial investigation, authorities determined an altercation had started between Tovar and Rye. Police recovered a handgun from the scene.

According to the Vail Daily, the argument started after a night of drinking and the men started to fight. The newspaper reported that the coroner’s report read that Tovar said he heard a “loud bang” as a bullet hit him in the leg and then he put Rye in a headlock — which he claimed he did for self-defense — and heard another bang. Tovar said he held Rye on the ground until he stopped moving. The newspaper reported that the coroner's report listed Rye's manner of death as a homicide, and the cause was manual strangulation.

Breckenridge Police Chief Jim Baird said Rye tried to defend himself from Tovar by shooting him in the thigh as he was being choked.

A jury convicted Tovar of manslaughter and criminal trespass Friday, according to Breckenridge PD.

In a statement, Chief Baird said the conviction is due to the "tireless efforts" of the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office and the Breckenridge PD team.