Body found at Monument Valley Park, homicide investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A body was found at Monument Valley Park and a homicide investigation underway, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say they received the call for the body around 8 a.m. Thursday at the park, which is located near Colorado College.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed.

The name of the person whose body was found will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner.

At this time, CSPD says there is no suspect information available. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

___

Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss. Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.