Body camera video of deadly shooting involving police last month released

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released video of a deadly shooting involving police.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, December 14 in a parking lot near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard.

CSPD says officers were sent to the area for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they say they found a man, later identified as 33-year-old Dean Ackerman, sitting in a pickup truck with a gun pointed to his head.

According to CSPD, officers spent hours trying to convince Ackerman to drop the gun and give up peacefully. Police say Ackerman fired several round from inside the truck during that time.

CSPD says after an hour of trying to deescalate the situation, Ackerman got out of his truck with his gun to his head. According to police, officers fired less-lethal weapons, including dense foam rounds and pepper spray ball rounds.

According to CSPD, Ackerman fired two shots toward two different groups of officers. That's when several officers opened fire with their guns.

CSPD says officers and firefighters provided first aid to Ackerman after the shooting, but he died at the scene.

Eight CSPD officers were placed on administrative leave, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

