Body camera footage released from officer-involved shooting in Pueblo, Mayor backs action of officers

PUEBLO — On Monday, the Pueblo Police Department released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. Pueblo Police Chief, Chris Noeller, said they are releasing the video to set the record straight to show what they said happened that day.

On June 19 around 7:45 p.m., Pueblo Police officers responded to a call of a man with a weapon in the parking lot of McAlister's Deli.

The woman who called the police said an individual was pointing a black and white gun out of the driver's side window. She provided a description of what the suspects were wearing and the license plate number of the car.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the parking lot of the Popeyes, nearly 500 feet away. The incident happened off Highway 50 and Outlook Boulevard in Pueblo. Police said they approached the car.

Man dead following a shooting involving Pueblo police

“Our officers contacted the occupant of the vehicle, who was sitting in the car with the tinted windows rolled up, refusing to obey commands given by our officers. Pueblo Police Department officers gave more than 10 commands to the occupant of the vehicle to show his hands or that he would be fired upon. He was non-compliant,” Noeller said.

The body camera video shows an officer telling the person in the driver's seat several times to show his hands.

“Hands, hands, you are going to get shot, hands up, hands up, hands up,” said a Pueblo Police Officer.

Just over a minute later, Police said the man in the car raised his gun and fired first, shooting six times. Police go on to say officers shot back, killing the man.

“Our officers did what I expect him to do in these circumstances in return fire on Mr. Valdez. Mr. Valdez ultimately succumbed to his injuries,” Noeller said.

The police chief said officers found a stolen handgun and learned the man was a convicted felon awaiting sentencing on drug distribution charges.

“This type of event is certainly tragic to the family and friends of Mr. Valdez, along with the Pueblo community, and I sent my condolences to them,” Noeller said.

No officers were injured. Police also shared pictures of a police car with damage from bullets. Pueblo Police put six officers and one dispatcher on administrative leave.

“We give them this administratively for several reasons. First, to ensure that we've had a chance to review the case and ensure we've done our due diligence, that there are no legal issues, but also to give them time to gather themselves mentally. Seek to speak with a psychologist and decompress from what is an extremely stressful situation,” Noeller said.

One officer who did not fire his weapon has returned to work. Noeller said this is the second officer-involved shooting in Pueblo this year. The first one happened in April at the Forts RV Park along Lake Avenue.

Police involved in fatal shooting in Pueblo

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is the agency investigating this shooting. The sheriff's office has not yet released its findings. The 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office has not released its determination of if the shooting was justified at this point.

