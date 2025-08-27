Bent County Sheriff's Office investigating reports of unconfirmed explosion

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Bent County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating reports on an unconfirmed explosion in Las Animas, and one person has been arrested on active warrants.

During an investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies made contect at a home where they located a person who had several arrest warrants. Their name was not released.

The sheriff's office says the person tried to hide under the home, but they were later arrested without incident.

According to the sheriff's office, they are investigating the reported explosion.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

____

