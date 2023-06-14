Aurora man arrested for alleged bomb threat directed at Douglas County Fairgrounds

DENVER — An Aurora man was arrested for allegedly emailing a bomb threat directed at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

William Wright, 41, was arrested at his home Tuesday. He was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on one felony count of false report of explosives.

Wright allegedly emailed the sheriff’s office Sunday, stating that a box was placed at the fairgrounds and would explode on a specific day and time, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities searched the fairgrounds and adjoining facilities, and no device was located.

There was scheduled to be a large event for the United Pentecostal Church at the time, according to the arrest affidavit.

"I will threat put box 500 fairground dr castle rock co bomb at June 14 at backyard I will arrive around 8pm put box will explodes kill people," the alleged email read.

After obtaining the IP address from Google, Douglas County investigators traced the email to Wright's Aurora address and made the arrest, the affidavit said.

“This is an example of how seriously the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office takes threats to the lives of our citizens. Outstanding work by our detectives who quickly tracked down the suspect and made an arrest,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

The pastor of the church the suspect was allegedly targeting, told investigators that Wright was “a disgruntled member” of the Denver congregation. The pastor said he believes the suspect has “mental health issues” and ”takes medicine to calm him down.”

The suspect did not possess or construct a bomb, according to the affidavit.

