Arrests made in Pueblo County; one on warrants, two found in possession of drugs

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was arrested on warrants, and two people were arrested after drugs were found in their car, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says the three people were arrested in two separate, unrelated incidents after they were found sleeping in cars at local businesses.
At 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located a car parked in the Pueblo West Walmart parking lot.
Deputies found the car was registered to 32-year-old Kyle Dailey, who was wanted in Wisconsin on two felony warrants.
The sheriff's office says deputies asked Dailey to get out of the car, but he refused. They say they got Dailey out of the car at taser point and took him into custody. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the warrants.
Around 3:30 a.m., the sheriff's office says a deputy noticed a car parked at the Loaf N Jug on Highway 96, which is located in the Baxter area.
The sheriff's office says the deputy noticed a man, later identified as 31-year-old Dillon O'Neill of Lamar, and a woman, 27-year-old Marissa Catanese of Cañon City, sleeping in the car.
According to the sheriff's office, Catanese was wanted on a fugitive of justice warrant from Arapahoe County.
The deputy approached the car and saw drug paraphernalia inside. The deputy then knocked on the window, and O'Niell told the deputy he and Catanese had stopped to sleep after driving all day from Utah.
According to the sheriff's office, more drug paraphernalia fell from O'Neill's lap, and he admitted to having drugs in the vehicle. Deputies searched the car and found 2.66 grams of fentanyl and 43.67 grams of meth.
The sheriff's office says an additional 1.43 grams of fentanyl and three grams of meth were found in Catanese's purse.
O'Niell and Catanese have been booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the following charges:
- O'Niell
- unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- Catanese
- possession of a controlled substance
- unlawful distribution
- manufacture
- dispensing of a controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- protection order violation
- warrant from Arapahoe County
___
USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events
The Air Force Academy is introducing new guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events like academic conferences.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.