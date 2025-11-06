Arrests made following alleged threat at Rocky Ford Junior/Senior High School

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — Arrests have been made in connection to threats made at Rocky Ford Junior/Senior High School, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On September 30, the CBI says the Rocky Ford Police Department received a report that a 16-year-old boy brought a gun to a school sporting events in response to receiving threats from a younger student.

Police investigated the younger student on two separate occasions, but the CBI says they were unable to determine any credible threats.

The CBI says they assisted in the investigation by interviewing witnesses who said they say the 16-year-old with a gun on school grounds. Police and the CBI executed several search warrants and consensual searches, which resulted in the recovery of ammunition and other evidence.

CBI agents continued investigating, and determined the 16-year-old had been in possession of several firearms before and on the day of the incident. The CBI also determined Malena Guiterrez of Rocky Ford had knowingly assisted in getting the teenager firearms.

The CBI says although they could not confirm the 16-year-old had a gun at the sporting event, they had sufficient evidence to press charges against him and Guiterrez.

Guiterrez is facing the following charges:



unlawfully providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

The 16-year-old, whose name will not be released due to his age, is facing the following charges:



possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon

possession of weapons by a previous offender

possession of a handgun by a juvenile

