ARREST PAPERS: Woman charged with murder, accused of living with man’s remains for months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - We’re learning more about what led to the arrest of a woman charged with murder in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police, Sheldon “Shelly” Wilson, 62, was one of two women who walked into the Police Operations Center Saturday afternoon to report a man was dead inside a home in the 4000 block of Tappan Drive.

The Scripps News Group now has the arrest papers detailing what investigators believe happened. We do want to warn you, you may find these details disturbing.

According to the arrest papers, Wilson’s daughter took her to the POC to report Wilson’s boyfriend was dead. The El Paso County Coroner has not released his name at this time.

Wilson told police the man died in March while she was at work. Those papers also say Wilson told police, “you’re going to find out a lot more real soon, it’s bad,” and “there’s no words for what you’re fixing to find out...”

Police say they went to the home on Tappan Drive to conduct a welfare check. They say they didn't find anyone inside when they first searched the home. They say they did find two black plastic storage totes with red lids and could smell decomposition.

According to the papers, police asked Wilson where they would find the man and she confirmed he was in the totes. Police reported finding human remains inside the totes and trash bags in the house. They also say when they exited the home and searched the area, they found a mattress with dark staining, believed to potentially be blood.

When police spoke with family who lived next door, Wilson had told them the man had gone out of state to stay with family back in March or April. The family then told them Wilson had texted them she had messed up and the man’s body was hidden in the home.

Police say they have been to the home 18 times since December 2024 for allegations Wilson was abusing the man. Family even told police last December they received more than 40 calls from Wilson, claiming she wanted to kill the man.

According to the arrest papers, Wilson told police she would get really drunk and not remember doing things but the man would be bloody, cut up, or have sores on him from where she says she beat him. She told police she believes she has “done bad things” to the man at least ten times while drunk.

Papers say Wilson told police the man had a series of strokes and was on hospice care. She says he started getting better and was removed from hospice and she had been his caretaker ever since. She also says since the strokes she does not believe he had the strength to hurt her. She also described his demeanor as normally happy and fairly carefree.

Wilson told police that it was the day after the man’s birthday when she found him unresponsive. She said she didn’t remember doing anything but she had been drinking and only her and the man were in the residence that night. She said she covered the man up with blankets and went to work. When she arrived home, she said she hoped he was alive but he was not.

She told police she dismembered the man’s body and put it upstairs, monitoring the smell. She told them she slept downstairs because she was having nightmares about the man.

On Thursday, September 17th, CSPD came by the home to do a welfare check when the man’s family called. Wilson told them he was staying with family in another state. Wilson told police that’s when she determined she needed to tell her daughters about what happened.

Investigators asked Wilson if she thought she killed him, and she said, “I’m scared I might have.”

Wilson is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

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