Arrest papers show what led to arrest of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS — We now have the arrest papers that show what led up to the arrest of an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy.

Lieutenant Paul Mynatt is facing charges of third degree assault and harassment.

WATCH: CSPD arrests Lieutenant with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning

Court documents show the charges stem from a domestic violence incident. Those documents also show Mynatt is in the process of a divorce and is accused of hitting his wife in an argument.

The sheriff's office tells News5 Mynatt has been a deputy since 2007 and is on administrative leave until the investigation is finished. He is currently out of jail on bond.

