Arrest papers shed light on the background of a man accused of downtown explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Arrest papers obtained by News 5 give a clearer background of a man who is accused of detonating an explosive in downtown Colorado Springs.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a business on Costilla St. which is located west of Memorial Park. The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 69-year-old Edward Kiley in connection to the explosion.

Arrest papers say surveillance cameras captured video of a truck that matched the description of Kiley's before the explosion happened.

The document goes on to say that investigators found bomb-making materials inside Kiley's home. Those materials included the following:



plastic tubing

black powder that can be used for ignition

length of a fuse

The documents also say that Kiley was previously arrested in connection to explosions in both 2011 and 2018. He was sentenced to serve prison time in both cases.

Background Information

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man for his involvement in an explosion that happened earlier this month in the city.

On Tuesday, January 23, 69-year-old Edward Kiley was arrested as a result of CSPD's investigation.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on January 12 after CSPD received a report of an explosion on E. Costilla St. which is located west of Memorial Park.

Officers who responded to the scene say that several items pointed towards the use of an explosive device.

A week later, CSPD obtained a search warrant and arrested Kiley Tuesday.

CSPD believes that Kiley is potentially involved with other explosions, and is asking for the public's help. If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

