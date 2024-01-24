Arrest of wanted man leads to seizure of drugs and guns in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly five pounds of methamphetamine, 80 grams of cocaine, and more than 12,000 fentanyl pills are off the streets after a big bust in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) shared the photo below with News 5.

CSPD

CSPD tell us that it shows the drugs and guns they confiscated while executing a search warrant at the home of a man named Nathan Meek.

Meek was arrested after police got a tip that he was staying at an apartment near the intersection S. Circle Dr. and Verde Dr. on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police say they arrested Meek, then got a warrant to search his home.

News 5 heard from CSPD on Tuesday about how they approach arrests like this.

"Tactical enforcement unit, we have teams of those in situations like this when we identify somebody that's a potential danger to our community, believed to have weapons on them, there's a lot of them that will respond and will take on different tactics to ensure the safety of our community, our officers, and the suspect," said Lt. Mark Chacon with CSPD.

Police tell us that Meek was arrested on felony warrants for the following:



burglary

assault

menacing

