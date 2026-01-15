Arrest made in massive apartment construction site fire on Leetsdale in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department (DFD) announced Wednesday an arrest in connection with the massive fire that tore through a three-story apartment complex under construction on S. Leetsdale Drive in Denver earlier this month.

Tony Becerra, 38, of Aurora, was arrested Tuesday as part of an arson investigation led by investigators with the DFD and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

DFD said surveillance footage shows Becerra allegedly entering and leaving the scene shortly before the structure caught fire. According to an affidavit, multiple cameras tracked the suspect’s movements for two hours after leaving the site, in black clothing carrying a black bag.

Authorities did not release details on how they believe Becerra allegedly started the five-alarm fire, as the origin and cause remain under investigation.

The blaze erupted at the Harker Heights building site at around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 2 near S. Leetsdale Drive and S. Forest Street, forcing street closures, evacuations, and injuring one firefighter. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the flames engulfed an entire city block, causing significant damage to the structure and multiple pieces of construction equipment. They said that several nearby homes and businesses may have sustained exposure damage, such as heat or smoke impact.

Firefighters said the complex did not have any drywall to slow the fire's progress, and was not yet outfitted with a sprinkler system. It wasn’t fully contained until several days later. A full damage assessment has not been completed.

Becerra has not yet been formally charged. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree arson.

According to the affidavit, Becerra has an active warrant from June 2025 for failure to appear on a trespassing charge. The documents state he also has a past felony trespassing conviction.

