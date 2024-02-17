Arrest made in death of missing children in Pueblo, one suspect at large

PUEBLO, Colo. — An arrest has been made and another suspect is still at large after two missing children were found dead, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

On Wednesday, January 20 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Pueblo Police responded to the Kings Storage on W. 6th St. near Midtown for suspicious activity. Officers found a metal container filled with concrete that looked suspicious.

On January 22, police found remains of a girl, later identified as Yesenia Dominguez in the container.

Yesenia and Jesus Dominguez Jr. went missing in the summer of 2018. Yesenia was three years old, and Jesus was five years old at the time.

On January 31, police interviewed 35-year-old Jesus Dominguez and 36-year-old Corena Rose Minjarez.

During the investigation, detectives with Pueblo Police found a vehicle that belonged to Minjarez in a scrap yard. Police executed a search warrant of the vehicle on February 6, where they found a suitcase with Dominguez Jr.'s remains inside.

On February 15 shortly after 3:30 p.m. arrest warrants were obtained for Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez for the following charges:



two counts of first degree murder

two counts of abuse of a corpse

Police say Jesus Dominguez has an additional charge of theft of government benefits.

Minjarez has been arrested, and she is being held at the Pueblo County Jail on a $2 million bond. Police say they are looking for Jesus Dominguez. If you know where he is, you are asked to call Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)553-2502. His photo is below:

Pueblo Police Deparment

During the investigation, police say that no missing person's report was filed for Yesenia or Jesus Dominguez Jr.

Background Information

Pueblo Police Department

Police were trying to find two children as part of the investigation. They had not been seen since the summer of 2018. They were Yesenia Dominguez and Jesus Dominguez, pictured above.

Yesenia was around 3 years old and Jesus was around 5 years old when they were last seen. The department says that now Yesenia would be around 6 years and Jesus would be around 10.

Police had two people of interest in the case.

