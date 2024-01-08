Arrest made in Colorado Springs child homicide investigation from 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her child, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The department says that on Nov. 30, 2022, their Crimes Against Children Unit was notified of a dead 4-year-old. The child was taken to the hospital by their mother, 25-year-old Raven Rudd of Colorado Springs, and her boyfriend.

An autopsy was conducted in March of 2023 by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. They ruled that the child's death was a homicide.

In the following months, detectives with CSPD conducted an investigation, including the following:



preparation of search warrants

reviewing medical records

conducting several interviews

On Fri. the detectives granted an arrest warrant for Rudd. She was arrested for child abuse - recklessly resulting in death.

Rudd will appear in court on Fri. Jan. 12.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

