Arrest made in armed robbery and sexual assault investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says an arrest has been made in an ongoing armed robbery and sexual assault investigation from Saturday, August 1.

EPSO says that around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, they received reports of an armed robbery in Security-Widefield near Drury Lane and De La Vista.

The person who reported the incident told the sheriff's office that a person unknown to them, Jacob Anderson, 28, had robbed them and another victim at gunpoint, and hit the other victim with the gun.

Deputies and Fountain police officers responded and learned that the victims had driven to a home on De Las Vista Street after receiving a text from a 16-year-old asking for a ride home.

The victims say that when they arrived at the home, Anderson left the home with the gun and told them that the 16-year-old would not be leaving.

That's when he robbed the victims and hit one with the gun.

Law enforcement attempted to make contact at the home, and after speaking with the homeowner, two adults left the home and confirmed that Anderson lived there.

As authorities were investigating, the victims said that the teenager had been sexually assaulted by Anderson.

After learning this information, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the home, and the EPSO SWAT Team and Investigations Division responded.

They were initially unable to locate the teenager.

After effort and assistance from the FBI and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Anderson and the teenager were found at an apartment around 6:47 p.m.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges;



Aggravated Robbery

Menacing – Real or Simulated Weapon

Second-Degree Assault

Sexual Assault

He was released on August 3, after posting a $15,000 bond.

“This case represented the best of law enforcement in action - where the FBI worked with our local partners and quickly took down an alleged violent abuser."



“After law enforcement received a report of an armed adult male sexually assaulting a 16-year-old, FBI Denver and our Colorado Springs RA immediately responded with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office -- and using our Cellular Analysis Survey Team, apprehended a subject and recovered the victim safely within hours. This was the latest example of outstanding work from our agents, Intel teams, and partners -- and we continue to keep the victim and her family in our prayers as she recovers from this horrific incident.” FBI Director Kash Patel

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