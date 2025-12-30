Arraignment delayed again for former CBI scientist accused of mishandling DNA evidence

GOLDEN, Colo. — The case against former Colorado Bureau of Investigation forensic scientist Yvonne “Missy” Woods – who is facing more than 100 felony charges related to the alleged mishandling of DNA evidence throughout much of her career – saw yet another delay on Tuesday.

Woods’ arraignment was continued for the second time, after her defense attorney asked for more time, saying that “important discussions were needed” with the district attorney’s office. The hope was to have those discussions in January.

Woods, 65, who is out on bond, is facing 52 counts of forgery, 48 counts of attempting to influence a public servant, and one count each of perjury and cybercrime, for alleged misconduct that impacted more than 1,000 cases between 2008 and 2023.

Prosecutor Darren Kafka did not object to more time and said it made sense to resolve any discussions before scheduling what he anticipates to be a five-to-eight-week trial.

Judge Andrew Poland agreed to continue the hearing and set a final arraignment for Feb. 11.

Woods' first arraignment in August was continued, and a subsequent hearing in late October was vacated and rescheduled.

The incident involving mishandled DNA first became public in late 2023, after the CBI issued a press release stating that Woods was facing a criminal investigation following anomalies in her work. Woods spent 29 years with the agency.

She was first arrested and charged in January 2025.

Since her arrest, one conviction out of Boulder was vacated: Michael Clark was released from custody in April after he was convicted of a 1994 murder in 2012, where evidence from Woods was presented in the trial.

Michael Clark released from prison after murder conviction thrown out amid Missy Woods investigation

Potential lawsuits are also being discussed.

A Colorado law firm filed notice in June that it intends to sue CBI over a conviction in another case in which Woods handled evidence.

A third-party review paid for by CBI painted a harsh picture of leadership in the forensics office, stating that the agency failed to address staffing concerns and was “ill-equipped to handle crises and critical incidents.”

