Armed suspect arrested following menacing incident in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An armed suspect was arrested following a menacing incident, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 4 p.m. on October 24 in the 22000 block of Jones Road, which is located near Peyton.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call regarding a man, later identified as 56-year-old James Hughes, pointing a gun at someone he knew.

Hughes asked them to get out of a vehicle they were in and to give him their keys. The sheriff's office says Hughes told the victim he would shoot them if they tried to leave.

Deputies arrived and took Hughes into custody without incident. He is facing the following charges:



menacing

possession of a weapon by a previous offender

harassment

reckless endangerment

According to the sheriff's office, Hughes was released from jail on a $2,000 bond.

