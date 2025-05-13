April's expired plate registration enforcement results in almost 950 tickets

COLORADO (KOAA) — Throughout the week of April 20, several agencies combined their efforts to target expired vehicle registration and unregistered vehicle violations across the Front Range.

Those agencies include the following:



Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)

Denver Police Department

Aurora Police Department

Colorado State Patrol

Monument Police Department

Department El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Fountain Police Department

Pueblo Police Department

According to CSPD, these efforts resulted in almost 950 expired license plate tickets. An additional 43 vehicles found with license plate registrations that were expired for more than a year were impounded.

CSPD says 167 drivers were ticketed for not having a current driver's license, and 15 misused or fake plates were confiscated. CSPD also says 72 warnings were issued.

Below is a breakdown of CSPD's enforcement:



409 tickets issued of the 947 license plate violations

25 tickets issued of the 43 impounded vehicles

66 tickets issued of the 167 drivers found to have an expired driver’s license

During the last enforcement week in September, CSPD says the eight agencies issued nearly 1,000 registration tickets across the Front Range. They say they issued 351 of those violations.

To learn more about vehicle registration or to renew your registration, visit the Division of Motor Vehicle's website.

