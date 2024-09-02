Another smash-and-grab in Colorado Springs causes thousands of dollars in damage

COLORADO SPRINGS — An employee of a Colorado Springs pawn shop says a smash-and-grab Monday morning has left them with thousands of dollars in damages.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says around 3:30 a.m. several suspects smashed a Kia into First Cash, which is located near South Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city.

Police say when officers got there, the suspects had already taken off.

News5 spoke with a store employee who tells us mostly smaller items were stolen. The employee says this is the second time the business has fallen victim to a smash-and-grab this year.

