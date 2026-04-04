An alleged murder-suicide situation leaves three people dead in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Three people, including the suspect, are dead after a shooting in Pueblo overnight.

Police say the call came in around 1:00 a.m. on 4th Street, just east of Joplin Avenue.

Officers found two people dead at the scene, before the sheriff's office found a separate incident in Pueblo West.

Investigators believe that in a separate incident, the person who killed the first two people shot and killed themself.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victims as Glenn Allen Beeman Jr., 40, and Amanda Leigh Manion, 41. The man who committed suicide was 19-year-old Glenn Allen Beeman III.

Remember, if you or someone you know is in crisis right now, call or text the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

A trained counselor will always answer your call to get you the help you need.

El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

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