Affidavit shows what led to the arrest of former El Paso County Deputy Sheriff

EL PASO COUNTY — An affidavit shows what led up to the arrest of Ivan Sundheim, a former El Paso County Deputy Sheriff.

According to the arrest affidavit, a man disclosed the details of a sexual encounter he had with Sundheim in 2012. The man told the sheriff's office at that time, he was addicted to drugs and wrapped up in criminal activity and because of this, the man was placed on probation.

Before he was prosecuted, the man told the sheriff's office he disappeared, and his parents reported him missing. Arrest papers say the man had advertised for sexual favors online and was then contacted by Sundheim.

Arrest papers go on to say Sundheim picked him up from a hotel, told him he was a deputy, and had taken the missing person's report from his parents.

According to the affidavit, in a second interview with the man, he told deputies Sundheim took him back to his house and told him he had the option of going to jail or engaging in a sexual encounter. The papers say the man chose the sexual encounter.

Arrest papers go on to say the sheriff's office called Sundheim last month about the incident. They say Sundheim told deputies the encounter was consensual.

Background Information

Sundheim was arrested on Thursday, December 12, in Spring, Texas. He is being charged with human trafficking for involuntary servitude, which is a class three felony.

Sundheim was employed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office beginning in March 1993, and he retired in April, 2013.

The alleged incident was reported to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in May 2024, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on December 12, 2024.

The incident in question took place when Sundheim was employed with El Paso County. He is currently in the Harris County Jail, where he's being held without bond.

The sheriff's office states that this is an active investigation, and no further comments will be made at this time.

News5 will provide more information as it's released.

