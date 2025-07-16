Affidavit reveals timeline of events before arrest of man facing sexual exploitation of a child charge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Court documents are revealing the timeline of events leading up to the arrest of a man who is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a child. Police say there may be more victims in this case.

The suspect is 34-year-old Andre Smolyar.

An arrest affidavit says the investigation began last November after a family who lives in Colorado Springs discovered their teenage daughter was having inappropriate interactions with a man, later identified as Smolyar, on social media and through text messages.

The document goes on to say the alleged victim's phone was taken by her family, but she was able to continue communicating with Smolyar through two secret phones.

It says that by April, both secret phones had been searched by police. Officer's were able to trace Smolyar to where he lived, which was in Spokane, Washington.

The affidavit says a detective compared Smolyar's passport photo with photos found on the phones, and they matched.

If you have any information regarding this incident or believe you or someone you know is a victim, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

CSPD is looking for potential victims of Andre Smolyar to come forward.

In November 2024, the Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) within CSPD began a child exploitation investigation, which revealed that a 16-year-old girl was having an inappropriate relationship with a man on social media.

As police continued investigating, they found evidence in March, 2025 that led to the identification of 34-year-old Andre Smolyar.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Smolyar had been living in Spokane, Washington, and ICAC reached out to the East Washington State Patrol to further the investigation.

Washington State Patrol says it obtained physical and digital evidence that indicates that Smolyar may have committed forcible sexual assaults against minors.

In June, 2025, Washington law enforcement arrested Smolyar, after further investigation, on the following charges:



promoting a suicide attempt

possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

communication with a minor for immoral purposes



He was booked into the Spokane County Jail. Once he's released on bond in Washington, he'll be extradited to Colorado Springs on the following charges:



human trafficking

sexual exploitation of children

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

tampering with physical evidence

promoting obscenity to a minor



Law enforcement in Colorado Springs and East Washington believe that Smolyar may have committed more crimes against children by using multiple online identities.

Police believe the victims live primarily in the following locations:



Colorado Springs

Spokane,

Orange County, California

