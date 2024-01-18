Affidavit: Murder suspect in Pueblo had the victim's hand in his pocket at time of arrest

PUEBLO, Colo. — According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News5, a murder suspect in Pueblo had the victim's hand in his chest pocket when he was arrested. Solomon Martinez, who is 26-years-old, is facing a first degree murder charge, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim as 47-year-old Renee Marie Portillos.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 3:45 p.m. as officers responded to Fountain Creek, just south of Highway 47 on the northside of Pueblo. When they arrived, the department says they found Portillos dead in the creek.

The arrest papers say police spoke with two witnesses, one of which said that Martinez asked him to get rid of a body. The other told police he saw Martinez washing blood off of his hands at a car wash.

The affidavit goes on to say that dried blood was also found in Martinez's vehicle.

Martinez admitted to picking Portillos up, but denied killing her and said that he later dropped her off. He told police his friend borrowed his car, and that he must have later found and killed her.

This is the fourth homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2024.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

