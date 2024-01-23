Affidavit: Mother accused of child abuse resulting in death shows history of child abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her child, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The department says that on Nov. 30, 2022, their Crimes Against Children Unit was notified of a dead 4-year-old. The child was taken to the hospital by their mother, 25-year-old Raven Rudd of Colorado Springs, and her boyfriend.

An autopsy was conducted in March of 2023 by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. They ruled that the child's death was a homicide.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by News 5, her son died after being found at home covered in vomit and frothing at the mouth.

The arrest papers detail a history of alleged child abuse involving both Rudd and her boyfriend. It includes a number of injuries in the days leading up to the child's death, including one that left him unable to walk.

A child abuse doctor said that these injuries required medical attention that Rudd failed to get him.

A doctor at the hospital said that the child had no obvious signs of trauma, but the affidavit lists injuries to his elbow, neck, and liver. It also says that he was bleeding in his brain.

In the following months, detectives with CSPD conducted an investigation, including the following:



preparation of search warrants

reviewing medical records

conducting several interviews

Rudd was arrested for child abuse - recklessly resulting in death.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.