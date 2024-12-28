Affidavit: Former Pueblo Rescue Mission Homeless Shelter Director accused of taking money from residents

PUEBLO — A warrant was issued for the arrest of 54-year-old Lori Arabie earlier this month after the Pueblo Police Department says she stole money from some of the Pueblo Rescue Mission's clients.

According to court documents, Arabie is accused of taking money that rescue mission residents gave as part of a savings plan designated to ensure they would be able to transition into permanent housing.

Arabie will be in court to make her first appearance on January 6.

Background Information

The Pueblo Police Department has arrested Arabie after she voluntarily surrendered to them Friday morning.

Arabie was wanted on a felony, no bond warrant for theft.

The warrant stems from a four-month investigation into missing money at the Pueblo Rescue Mission, allegedly by an employee. The theft was reported in September.

Earlier this month, the Board Chair of Pueblo Rescue Mission, Ken Wood, confirmed that Arabie was the senior employee who was allegedly stealing money from the people staying at the mission. She was fired in September.

Police say she has been booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

