Affidavit: Cañon City man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Cañon City Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say 38-year-old Travis Beauman was arrested and charged with the following:



internet sexual exploitation of a child

internet luring of a child

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

indecent exposure

harassment

An arrest affidavit says Beauman sent inappropriate messages and photos to a child through Snapchat. It also says three potential victims have been identified in this case.

Police say they began investigating after they received information from the victim's parents on July 8. They say officers collected evidence of the alleged crime and interviewed witnesses and victims.

According to police, Beauman was released on a PR bond by a judge following an advisement hearing Wednesday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 30.

