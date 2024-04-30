Affidavit: Alleged arson suspect started fires because he was "angry"

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to a recently released arrest affidavit, a suspect was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly starting three separate fires that evening.

The affidavit reveals a little more about what led investigators to take the suspect who has been identified as Bernie Hidalgo, into custody.

Officer J. Koterba with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CFD) at a fire at 2711 West Pikes Peak Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Sunday. After arriving on the scene, more fire-related calls began to come in along West Pikes Peak Avenue, prompting Officer Koterba to get in touch with CSFD arson investigators, who believed the fire calls were arson-related.

Following the fire activity, Officer Koterba followed up with the two brothers living at 2709 West Pikes Peak Avenue who were displaced as a result of a fire that started inside their garage. CSFD rescued a dog from that fire.

WATCH: Man arrested after allegedly starting several fires Sunday evening

Man arrested for allegedly starting several fires Sunday evening

The homeowner, Erik Nau, provided surveillance footage to police which allegedly shows Hildago entering the garage through a door. Later video allegedly shows a man manipulating an object before smoke and flames are seen coming from the Jeep. Officer Koterba says that a later video shows the man leaving with what was identified as the rifle case for a Mosin Nagant bolt-action rifle belonging to one of the other brothers living at the house, Trevor Nau. Trevor told Officer Koterba that he would be able to identify the man should he see him in person.

CSFD/X townhouse fire

Officer B. Zipper was also called to work the case and was able to obtain security footage of the alleyway between West Bijou Street and West Kiowa Street Sunday evening, which was the area where the suspect was last seen after allegedly lighting two vehicles on fire at a home located at 2032 West Kiowa Street.

The security footage time stamped to 10:14 p.m. showed a man carrying a bright-colored bag in his left hand and a dark-colored bag in his right hand, Officer Zipper noticed that it did appear to be similar to a rifle case at the time. Officer Zipper noted the man was also wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black socks, and what appeared to be black flip-flops.

With multiple officers working on the investigation, Officer D. Leanard was able to come into contact with Hidalgo at the intersection of 21st Street and Armstrong Avenue around 10:35 p.m. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area as officers continued to search the area for Hidalgo.

Officer J. Koterba says that Trevor Nau came with him to the scene and was read a show-up procedure, which happens when a single image or person is shown to an eyewitness promptly after a suspected incident. Officer Koterba drove slowly past Hidalgo and Trevor Nau identified him as the man who had allegedly started the fire at his townhome.

A grey rifle case was also found under a recreational vehicle in the area of 130 20th Street, which Officer Koterba identified as belonging to Trevor Nau.

The affidavit says that in the course of a Mirandized interview with CSPD's Officer Chenoweth, Hidalgo stated he started the fire at the Nau's property in the Jeep using his lighters and a paper receipt found in the vehicle. Hidalgo allegedly stated that he set fire to other vehicles after finding them to be unlocked. His reasoning, because he was "angry", Hidalgo also went on to say he hid the rifle under what he described as a camper or RV.

Hidalgo is facing the following charges:



3 counts of fourth degree arson

2 counts of second degree burglary

2 counts of second degree arson

2 counts of theft

Hidalgo was in court on Tuesday where a judge set his bond at $10,000 and is set to appear again in court on May 7 at 2:15 p.m. According to discussion in court, Hidalgo allegedly has a warrant out for his arrest in Kansas. News5 is working to get the details of that warrant at this time. ____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.