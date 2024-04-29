2 displaced after townhouse fire in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people lost their homes after a townhouse caught on fire in the West Side of Colorado Springs.

The fire started on West Pikes Peak Avenue in Old Colorado City.

Crews say they were met with heavy fire and smoke at the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire. One dog was saved from the home and is receiving oxygen.

The fire is under control and investigators are looking into what started the flames.

____

____

