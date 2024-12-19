A woman injured during a shooting involving CSPD officers Tuesday has been identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The name of a woman who was injured during a shooting involving Colorado Springs Police Officers has been released.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, she is 43-year-old Kari Anstett, who is in custody on four no-bond warrants related to a violation of a restraining order.

The sheriff's office says in accordance with law and the Fourth Judicial District Deadly Force Investigation Memorandum of Understanding, they have taken over the investigation of the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, Anstett may be facing more charges as they investigate.

Background Information

A woman, later identified as Anstett, was injured following a shooting involving officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, it happened Tuesday afternoon in the 5600 block of Buckskin Pass Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

Police say Anstett was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to CSPD, the incident started as a domestic disturbance when a man called the police saying Anstett knocked on his door. Police say the man told them she had a gun.

When officers arrived, they said Anstett pointed the gun at them. At that time, police say one officer fired his weapon at her. That officer has been placed on administrative leave following department policy.

Police say no officers were hurt during this incident.

