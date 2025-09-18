A proposed pilot program could reimburse businesses for vandalism and broken windows

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department said vandals have been targeting more and more businesses. According to police, vandalism has increased 10% this year compared to last. One Pueblo City Councilwoman is now proposing a new way to help small businesses recover.

Several small businesses in Pueblo have had to board up or replace glass, windows and doors because of vandalism and the damage is costing them hundreds or even thousands of dollars in repairs.

“About $50,000 worth,” said Nick Payne, the new owner of The Great Divide Ski Bike and Hike.

That is how much it cost Payne to buy brand new windows.

“I had to invest in a whole new store front,” said Payne.

Payne said he had aluminum panels installed, instead of windows, after almost all the glass was shot out.

“I did not have many real windows left,” said Payne. “I needed to secure the shop.”

They are not the only ones, businesses like Seabel’s, 3D Cigars, and other stores have had their windows shot out, broken or shattered.

Pueblo City Councilwoman Sarah Martinez wants to help. This week, she proposed a small business vandalism repair mini grant program where the city would give businesses up to $1,000 for glass repairs or replacement.

Martinez said she'd like to use $50,000 from the city's American Rescue Plan Act Interest Account. She said they could assist at least 50 small businesses through the citywide program.

“I would say that every little bit helps,” said Payne.

To get reimbursed, stores must have an up to date business license, be in good standing with the city and secretary of state. They must turn in a police report and submit receipt of the glass repair to the city for the reimbursement.

“Vandalism has to stop bottom line,” said Payne.

Pueblo City Council will have to vote on the ordinance to approve the pilot program before it goes into effect.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.