A man convicted of causing a Fountain police officer's death back in court on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A habitual hearing was held on Wednesday for the man convicted in the death of a Fountain police officer in February 2023. The hearing was to determine whether or not Devon Bobian is a habitual offender, which could increase the length of his sentence.

At the habitual hearing, an investigator with the DA's office talked about four of Bobian's prior felonies; robbery, two possession of a weapon by previous offender charges, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He also compared the fingerprints from the Fountain case to fingerprints found in Bobian's other cases and said they were the same.

In May, Bobian was found guilty of murder in the second degree, aggravated robbery, menacing, vehicular eluding, aggravated vehicle theft in the first degree, and being a habitual criminal offender.

Man found guilty in death of Fountain police officer

In February of 2023, Bobian was in a stolen car stopped by police on the South Academy Boulevard bridge near I-25. Investigators said Bobian got on top of a patrol car and made a threatening gesture towards Officer Julian Becerra.

Fountain police officer injured in high-speed chase

That caused Becerra to back up and fall forty feet off the bridge. He died nine days later in the hospital.

End of Watch: Fountain police officer Julian Becerra

In court on Wednesday, the defense questioned the quality of the fingerprinting evidence, but the judge ruled the evidence from the court finds the people have met their burden to prove and establish all four felonies convictions belong to Bobian.

The next step is a proportionality review, which is scheduled for September. Then, there will be sentencing, where families and people impacted will be able to speak.

Bobian's sister was at Wednesday's hearing. She spoke with me, saying this situation has been very frustrating for her, and her brother is not the monster they make him out to be.

Bobian remains in custody.

___





CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog sets house on fire, CSFD issues safety reminder The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has issued a reminder about fire safety, after a dog was caught turning a stove on, on camera that started a small fire. CSFD issues reminder about fire safety after a dog caused a small fire last week

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.