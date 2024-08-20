3 men arrested in Summit County child prostitution sting

DENVER — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men last week in connection with an undercover internet child prostitution operation, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

Breckenridge-area resident Isaiah Rapheal Brown, Twin Lakes resident Andrew James Wright, and Denver resident Mark Saeyoon Kim were arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the three suspects arrived separately and independently at an agreed-upon location in Summit County, intending to pay for sexual acts with children.

During the operation, the sheriff’s office said 100 people expressed an initial interest in soliciting a prostitute. Of those, around ten expressed a desire to pursue sexual acts with children.

“While we wish these crimes didn’t occur, we know they do, and we work tirelessly to address this reality. I thank the Sheriff’s Office team and our partner agencies for the safe and successful execution of this operation,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a news release.

Brown and Wright each face several charges, including soliciting for child prostitution, attempted patronizing a prostituted child, attempted sexual assault on a child, and cybercrime.

Kim faces internet luring of a child with intent to exploit and attempted sexual assault on a child.





