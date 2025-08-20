18-year-old charged with first-degree murder in connection to Pueblo homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

According to police, 18-year-old David Michael Lucero has been charged in the death of 31-year-old Ian Q. Martinez.

They say Lucero was in custody in Colorado Springs on a parole hold, but has since turned 18, and has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a $3 million cash-only bond.

This was the seventh homicide in the city this year, according to police. They say there were 15 homicides at this time last year.

Original coverage:

The Pueblo Police Department says they received a call for a shooting around 9 a.m. on July 28.

It happened on Arroyo Avenue, which is located just northeast of East Northern Avenue and South Santa Fe Avenue.

Police say the victim, now identified as Martinez, died at the scene.

___

____

