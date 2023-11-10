18-year-old arrested in connection to incident that placed Doherty High School on secure status Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — An incident that occurred earlier this week prompted enhanced security measures at Doherty High School.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 18-year-old Devin Osborn was taken into custody on Wednesday after his alleged involvement in brandishing a weapon near Doherty High School.

On Tuesday, Doherty High School entered a secure status after students reported a man pointing a gun at them and another person following an argument at an intersection near the school.

Doherty High School entered a "hold" status Wednesday while officers searched for the suspect after it was falsely reported that the suspect was either inside the school or on campus.

It is unclear at this time as to what charges Osborn is facing if any, or if he was or is a student at Doherty High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

