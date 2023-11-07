Doherty High School is on secure status due to nearby police activity

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs School District 11 Doherty High School campus is on secure status due to police activity near the campus on Barnes Rd.

Details on the incident that caused the change in security status have not been released. The secure status was put into effect at 11:30 a.m. According to D11 spokesperson Devra Ashby, "No one is allowed in or out of the building unless they enter the main door, and then they will have to check in at the office. All other doors remain locked, but they are still conducting business as usual inside the building."

A police spokesperson confirms officers are in the area searching for an armed suspect.

News5 is working to learn more information.

How local schools prepare for hazards

Here’s a look at the K-12 Standard Response Protocol used by districts across Colorado, the United States and Canada.

Lockdown: Locks, Lights, Out of Sight

Students are to move away from sight, maintain silence, and do not open the door.

Teachers are to lock interior doors, turn out the lights, move away from sight, do not open the door, maintain silence, and take attendance.

Lockout: Secure the perimeter



Students are to return inside, conduct business as usual.

Teachers are to bring everyone indoors, lock perimeter doors, increase situational awareness, conduct business as usual, and take attendance.

Evacuate to an announced location.

Students are to bring their phones, leave everything else behind, and follow staff and law enforcement instructions.

Teachers are to lead the evacuation to the announced location, take attendance, and notify of any missing, extra or injured students.

In the event of a natural disaster:



Tornado: Students will evacuate to a shelter area

Hazmat: Students will help seal the room

Earthquake: Students are to drop, cover and hold

Tsunami: Students are to get to high ground

In all of the above situations, teachers will lead the safety strategy and take attendance.

