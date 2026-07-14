17-year-old girl charged in connection with two shootings in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a person of interest connected to two separate shootings in May.

Both shootings took place at a residence in the Cheyenne Mountain Estates area, which is located off of Highway 115, just a day apart.

A homeowner reported a group of teenagers was outside their home, and when the group noticed the occupant watching them, one teen in the group allegedly fired several rounds toward the home and several vehicles in the area.

A day later, the group returned, and the victim said they allegedly banged on their door before firing at least one round toward the victim's direction.

The people then left the area before returning later that night to shoot at the residence some more.

Following up on several leads, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office determined a 17-year-old girl to be the main suspect in this case.

She was arrested and booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Detention Center on June 22. Due to her age, her identity will not be released to the public under current Colorado law.

She faces the following charges:



two counts of attempted murder

three counts of menacing

criminal mischief

unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon

prohibited use of weapons

reckless endangerment

third-degree criminal trespassing



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