16 year old charged for allegedly making threat directed at Falcon High School

EL PASO COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly threatening Falcon High School on social media, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

They say the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a tip about the post on September 17.

The sheriff's office says the School Resource Officer (SRO) identified the boy, who lives in Littleton. Because of the boy's age, his name is not being released.

According to the sheriff's office, the threat happened during an argument online between several students of different schools.

School District 49 communicated the threat to students and parents when it happened. Because the threat was from Littleton and based on communication with law enforcement, the sheriff's office says there was no immediate threat to the school.

The 16-year-old was charged with the following:



inciting destruction of life or property, a felony

interference with students of an educational institution

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

"As Sheriff, the safety of our children is a priority. We take every threat seriously and will leave no stone unturned to ensure our kids have a secure and safe environment where they can learn and thrive." El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

