1 dead in Pueblo homicide, investigation underway

PUEBLO — According to the Pueblo Police Department, one woman is dead after they were dispatched to a reported shooting Tuesday night.

Police say at about 9:30 p.m., they were sent to the 900 block of East 7th Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult female victim with gunshot wounds, where she was pronounced dead.

Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating this death. This is the 18th homicide investigation in the city of Pueblo in 2022.

The victim has not been identified.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police.

This is an ongoing investigation, News5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.