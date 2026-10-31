Crash closes eastbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard near Pikes Peak State College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A crash has closed all eastbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard near the east entrance to Pikes Peak State College.

The crash happened near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Venetucci Boulevard, near the east entrance to Pikes Peak State College, according to the Fountain Police Department.

Fountain police said the roadway closure is expected to remain in place for approximately two to three hours, although the duration may change depending on the progress of the investigation.

Motorists traveling east on South Academy Boulevard will need to seek alternate routes and should expect delays.It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Fountain police said that additional information will be released once it is available.

