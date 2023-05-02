Power restored to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Power is restored to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs after an outage, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. Originally, almost 4,000 people were affected by the outage.

The outage was first reported just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Colorado Springs Utilities reported that power was back just before 4:45 Tuesday afternoon

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also reporting several stoplights at intersections in the area of the outage are out.

Several intersections between N Academy/I-25, south Garden of the Gods/I-25, and east to Academy/Vickers are dark due to a power outage. Please use caution and treat dark intersections as a 4-way stop. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 2, 2023

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown.

____

