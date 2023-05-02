Watch Now
Power restored to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

Posted at 3:18 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 18:44:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Power is restored to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs after an outage, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. Originally, almost 4,000 people were affected by the outage.

The outage was first reported just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Colorado Springs Utilities reported that power was back just before 4:45 Tuesday afternoon

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also reporting several stoplights at intersections in the area of the outage are out.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown.
