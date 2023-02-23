YWCA of Pueblo is changing its name

PUEBLO, Colorado — The YWCA in Pueblo is changing its name, and expanding its mission to help more people. The organization moving forward will be called the Mariposa Center for Safety.

The group will now be able to provide the same services to men, women and people in the LBTQ+ community who are facing domestic violence, sexual abuse, and human trafficking.

"For Pueblo, it means that they have an organization who is rooted in Pueblo with a local mission and vision and we will always have Pueblo first in activities and services we provide," said Maureen White with the Mariposa Center for Safety.

The group is still operating out of the same building on 8th St. and Santa Fe Dr. near the Connect Charter School in downtown Pueblo. The next step for Mariposa is to finish its child care center, which should be done by early May.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.