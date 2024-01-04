Youth sports registration for spring and summer starts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is the first week of January and there is a lot of activity at the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Sport Office.

“Phones have been off the hook. You know, a lot of people registering online,” said Sports Program Administrator, Will Davis.

The rush is because registration just opened for spring and summer youth sports leagues.

“It's a good time to take out your calendar, take a look at your plans. What are your kids going to be doing this spring?” said Vanessa Zink who works on Colorado Springs Olympic City programs.

To promote the city’s Olympic City USA brand and support the community’s youth the third year of a “fee free” initiative is available for families needing some assistance with the cost of registration.

“Physical activity is great, but you'll get those lifelong values of excellence, friendship, respect, the values we're going to see play out of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer,” said Zink.

The fee free program started in 2021.

It is behind significant growth in youth sports participation.

“When we started this program, we were at about 800 kids. Now we're about 1500 kids participating, just specifically in the soccer program,” said Davis, “In the youth baseball, softball, T-ball program, we're seeing about like another 400-kid increase.”

The expansion is possible because of donations.

“It's a grant funded program,” said Zink, “A really generous grant, three-year grant from the Daniel’s Fund that has made the majority of this possible.

Man of the fee free registration slots were taken on the first day of registration.

To get any of that are remaining it is better to register earlier rather than later.

Sports program leaders want families to know there are other options to help of-set registration cost if they miss they end up too late for the fee free option.

“We want to make sure that we're helping families still be able to register,” said Davis, “So families that qualify, they can get, adjusted fees or half off. We can also do payment plans as well.

The hope is that every kid who wants to play in the city’s sports leagues gets the opportunity.

