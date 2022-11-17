Youth homeless shelter needs hats, gloves and long underwear

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A local youth homeless shelter is in desperate need of hats, gloves, and long underwear.

The Place in downtown Colorado Springs only has one container of items left to share with their youth. They typically serve up to 200 homeless youth age 15-24 every month. They say they're going to need hundreds of items this winter if they want to make sure they can continue to take care of their youth.

"We have youth at our drop-in center and street outreach who are actually, even in this weather, surviving outside or in other spaces," said The Place CEO Shawna Kemppainen. "They absolutely need that cold weather gear until we can get them housing or find other safe shelter for them."

You can see examples of hats and gloves they need in this link they have provided.

You can drop off or ship new or gently used items to their shelter at 423 East Cucharras Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They're open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily.

____

