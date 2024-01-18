Young man injured while competing at National Western Stock Show in Denver

DENVER — A Canadian bareback rider has been hospitalized after competing at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver on Monday.

The rider, Austin Broderson, 19, was hospitalized on Monday following an incident on a horse. A few seconds after the buzzer, he ended up under the horse, which continued to buck and run around the arena, according to Pro Rodeo. Once he was cut loose, medical personnel transported him to Denver Health.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association posted on its Facebook account that it was sending best wishes for a speedy recovery to Broderson.

Multiple people in the post's comment section echoed the sentiment.

"Austin we too were in the stands. Praying for you with tears in our eyes," one person wrote. Another commented, "My daughters and I were in the stands watching and said many, many prayers for you after your ride. Still sending them your way for a quick recovery." Somebody else wrote, "That was so hard to watch and I truly hope you can recover quickly and be pain free soon. You’re very brave."

Broderson's family provided a statement to Pro Rodeo about his injuries, saying the young man had a fractured C-7 vertebrae, a fractured hip, and a break of the nasal bone. He has no feeling in his left arm, Pro Rodeo reported. The family told the organization he is not paralyzed.

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs through Jan. 21.

In 2019, a professional bull rider died after he was injured in a competition. Mason Lowe, 25, was struck in the chest by a bull and suffered a massive chest injury that damaged his heart.