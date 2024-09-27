YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region hosts annual fundraiser Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region has been serving our area for 146 years. Their goal is to be 'a place for all' focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Thursday, hundreds of people across the community came together to help continue that mission. News5's Dianne Derby served as emcee for the non-profit's annual fundraiser at Boot Barn Hall on the north side of Colorado Springs.

Every year, The Y provides $1 million in financial assistance to neighbors in our communities. Some of the free or low cost programs include the following:



swim lessons

youth sports

before and after school care

military memberships

The Y has eight facilities across the Pikes Peak region and numerous program sites in schools and neighborhoods.

