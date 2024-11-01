YMCA of Pueblo offering free memberships for veterans and active duty military

PUEBLO — Starting Friday, veterans and active duty military can get one free membership at the YMCA of Pueblo.

The YMCA says it's a way to say thanks to those who have served and continue to serve our country. You must show proof of active or veteran military status to get enrolled.

Also, on Veterans Day, the YMCA will host a special flag ceremony to honor and recognize our veterans. The ceremony will take place on November 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the YMCA of Pueblo.

For more information, visit the YMCA of Pueblo's website.

